Local High School Basketball-Dec. 12

Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press

BOYS

 

Crawford 65, Minatare 27

 

Gering 47, Wheatland, Wyo. 23

Gordon/Rushville 65, Hyannis 13

Hemingford 51, Hay Springs 13

 

Mullen 49, Bridgeport 42

 

Ogallala 62, North Platte St. Patrick’s 53

 

Paxton 50, Perkins County 38

Potter-Dix 38, Leyton 33

 

Scottsbluff 75, Douglas, Wyo. 51

 

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

 

Bridgeport 50, Mullen 45

Douglas, Wyo. 77, Scottsbluff 52

 

 

Hay Springs 33, Hemingford 26

Hyannis 65, Gordon/Rushville 30

 

 

North Platte St. Patrick’s 68, Ogallala 49

 

Perkins County 34, Paxton 16

Potter-Dix 54, Leyton 34

 

Sutherland 35, Chase County 34

 

Valentine 47, Ainsworth 44

 

 

