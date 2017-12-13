Local High School Basketball-Dec. 12

Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS
Crawford 65, Minatare 27
Gering 47, Wheatland, Wyo. 23
Gordon/Rushville 65, Hyannis 13
Hemingford 51, Hay Springs 13
Mullen 49, Bridgeport 42
Ogallala 62, North Platte St. Patrick’s 53
Paxton 50, Perkins County 38
Potter-Dix 38, Leyton 33
Scottsbluff 75, Douglas, Wyo. 51
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bridgeport 50, Mullen 45
Douglas, Wyo. 77, Scottsbluff 52
Hay Springs 33, Hemingford 26
Hyannis 65, Gordon/Rushville 30
North Platte St. Patrick’s 68, Ogallala 49
Perkins County 34, Paxton 16
Potter-Dix 54, Leyton 34
Sutherland 35, Chase County 34
Valentine 47, Ainsworth 44
