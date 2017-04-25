Local Girl Scouts Donate To Track Fund

Members of Alliance Girl Scout Cadet Troop 10202 are always busy! We see them helping with various events around town, assisting with school events, helping at the Senior Center, the group is always willing to lend a hand. This group of young ladies have been together, as a Troop, since 2nd grade. One of their main projects is selling Girl Scout Cookies, it’s their biggest fundraiser, and since most of the Girls are also involved in Track and Field, and wanted to have the opportunity to practice and compete on their hometown track, it was only fitting the Troop donate a portion of their Cookie Sales to the Alliance “Save the Track Fund”.

Monday night, The Troop presented a $250 donation to the Save the Track committee. Present were Track Committee members Mike Glesinger, Steve Nelson, Troy and Susan Unzicker along with Troop Members Courtney Cox, Shawna Banks, Chloe Blumanthal, Shelby Carr, Madeline Mace and Co-leaders Susan Banks and Rhonda Cox. Troop Member Ashlyn Glass was unable to attend.

With this donation and other donations continuing to come in, the amount raised now stands at close to $296,000.00. The Track Committee hopes to raise $600,000 to build a new, all weather track at Bulldog Stadium. Donations are still being accepted. Anyone wishing to make a donation should contact Superintendent, Dr. Troy Unzicker at 308-762-5475.

The Alliance Board of Education is expected to act on construction bids at their May 1 meeting.