Local Chadron and Gordon students awarded for NRD poster contest

The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) awarded six local winners in the Annual NACD Poster Contest. This year’s theme was Watersheds: Our Water, Our Home. “With over 160 entries between Chadron and Gordon, choosing the winners was difficult,” noted Tricia Goes, Conservation Programs Assistant for UNWNRD, “we have some very talented students in our district”.



The 3rd grade winners were Raelynn Dolatta (1st), Gracie Calkins (2nd), and Addison Gruver (3rd). The 4th grade winners were Lillie Uhing (1st), Daniel Martins (2nd), and Josey Werner (3rd).

The first-place winner from each group was sent on to the state contest where they were judged along with the other entries submitted from across the state. The winners of the state contest, who were from other NRD’s, will go on to the national contest.

“We would love to see more participation from other local schools and age groups across our district encompassing Box Butte, Dawes, Sheridan and Sioux Counties,” stated Kylen Armstrong, Conservation Programs Coordinator for UNWNRD. “Any opportunity we have to educate students about water conservation and protection is very important.” Information on the next Poster Contest will be available in September 2019. Please feel free to contact UNWNRD for any information regarding student activities in the meantime.