Local Authorities Seeking Help For Wanted Subject In The Panhandle

According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, “We are seeking public assistance in locating Joseph “Joe” Anaya, age 34. He is wanted on multiple felony warrants, including sexual assault of a child and possession of a controlled substance.” Anaya is 5’7′, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Overman says, “Anyone with information may contact any law enforcement agency. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Sheriff’s Office text-a-tip program at tips@sbcso.org, or Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers at 308-632-STOP (7867).”