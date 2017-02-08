Lobbyist Meal Ban Stalls In Nebraska Legislative Committee

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A proposal to bar lobbyists and special interests from feeding Nebraska lawmakers at the Capitol during session has stalled in committee.

The bill failed to garner enough support Wednesday to advance out of the Legislature’s Executive Board. Four senators voted in favor of the measure while five opposed it, arguing that it could hurt smaller groups that want to meet with them.

Lobbyists have fed senators for years, pooling their money for meals that lawmakers eat in a private room behind the legislative chamber. Most dinners are provided during longer days when sessions are nearing an end.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, says he plans to file a motion to pull the legislation out of committee so the full Legislature has to discuss it.