Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Burial with Military services will be at Calvary Cemetery in Chadron. A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 7:00 PM at the church.

Lloyd J. Goldstedt, 82, died Saturday, April 29, at Crestview Manor in Chadron, Nebraska.

Lloyd was a longtime teacher and school administrator in and around Alliance and on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. He also worked at Safeway grocery store in Alliance and as an umpire for youth and adult baseball. Lloyd retired to Chadron in 1981.

Lloyd was born July 2, 1934 to John and Elizabeth (Burgin) Goldstedt of Hyannis, Nebraska. He married Donna Luella Manion on June 2, 1956 at Alliance, Nebraska. He was a graduate of Hyannis High School and Chadron State College. Lloyd was an avid hunter, fisherman, and woodworker; he also hosted many 4th of July block parties in Chadron.

Many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews enjoyed playing with the wooden trains and cars he crafted.

Lloyd and Donna loved to travel and saw over 40 countries together.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Donna and daughter, Sandra Joan Young.

He is survived by his son John Goldstedt of Hemingford, his grandchildren Matt (Brandi) Young of Sioux City, Ia., Jon (Holly) Young of Newport, Nebr., Amber Duffy of Loveland, Colo., Sabrina (Dustin) Johannes of North Carolina, Tami (Kyle) Carter of Alliance, NE. and Shane Goldstedt, currently stationed with the U.S. Air Force in California. Great grandchildren include McKayla, Ryan and Sandra Hixon, LJ and Traber Young, Jake and Reagan Duffy, Kyra and Darren Johannes, Preston Goldstedt and Ryder Carter.

A memorial has been established for the Colorado Hands and Voices. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences cam be made at www.chamberlaichapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.