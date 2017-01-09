Lloyd Britton, 78

Funeral services for Lloyd Britton of Hot Springs, South Dakota will be held on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron with Dr. Russ Seger officiating. Burial will be at the Crawford City Cemetery.

Lloyd James Britton was born October 13, 1938, in Crawford, Nebraska to Roy and Cora Britton. He was passed away January 2, 2017 in Fort Meade, South Dakota from mesothelioma. Lloyd spent his childhood on various farms in Dawes County but in 1949, a few weeks after the “49 Blizzard”, the family moved to the farm which is still in the family today and this place had all of the requirements for Lloyd and his older brother Dale, especially beautiful East Ash Creek where they spent a good amount of their time.

Lloyd was very interested in foreign places, and in 1956 he enlisted in the Navy for a 4 year stint. His job was firing the boilers in engine room which is where he came into contact with asbestos. After his 4 years were up, he came home for about 3 years and went to work on the Minuteman missile sites in South Dakota and also helped his parents build a new porch on their shop. He then built a shop and would always have an interest in carpentry.

He missed the Navy and decided to re-enlist and make it his major career. He served on several ships and one aircraft carrier and continued doing much of his work in the engine rooms but also became a diver where he would recover practice ammunition and also helped recover victims from shipping accidents. Much of his time was spent in the Mediterranean Sea where he enjoyed visiting the ancient ruins of Rome and other historic places. Letters t home were always interesting and he was faithful writing long letters to his parents.

He proudly spent 24 years in the Navy and in the last few years of his career, he lived in Alexandria, Missouri and worked as a Navy Recruiter on Keokuk, Iowa. He retired from the Navy in the early 1980’s and went into refrigeration and worked at a cheese factory in Nauvoo, Illinois until he finally retired.

While living in Alexandria, the 1991 Mississippi flood put his home underwater and he relocated to Keokuk where he stayed until 2002 when he moved to Hot Springs, South Dakota to be nearer to his family and the VA. He had always loved the Black Hills and enjoyed driving and hiking through them often. One of his greatest attributed was his generous heart and he was always helping people.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, parents Roy and Cora Britton, brother-in-law Jim, and sister-in-law Kathy.

He is survived by his brother Dale (Barb), sisters Jeanine Connelly (Dave), Donna Ross, his nieces and nephews and many relatives.

