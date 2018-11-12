Lisa Tiensvold Claims Chadron Area Teacher Of The Month



It was another special day for another special teacher and we headed out to Scribbles Children’s Academy to celebrate one amazing teacher. Our October teacher of the month, Lisa Tiensvold received 149 nominations, which proves how important and amazing she is. As we walked into Scribbles Academy, we were greeted by not only a smiling Lisa and excited kids, but overwhelmed by the roomful of parents here to celebrate an outstanding teacher. Eagle Radio General Manager, Olivia Hasenauer read one of the nominations to the group: “As the owner/director of Scribbles Children’s Academy, Lisa Tiensvold has made a significant impact in our community since 2007. She is not only an essential part of our community, but Lisa’s past, present and future students (and their families) are forever changed because she is in our lives. She helps her students build a foundation to not only succeed academically, but instill in them a love for learning. We love Miss Lisa!” Tears were shed, applause was given, and treats were passed out courtesy of Tada Quilt Shop and Art Studio in Chadron. Upper Niobrara White NRD was on hand as the title sponsor of our Chadron Area Teacher of the Month. It gave our group great pleasure to celebrate a teacher who is so valued, loves her students, is loved by the parents and has A TON OF FUN in her class!

If you know of a teacher or faculty member who goes above and beyond, please nominate them for our Teacher of the Month , we’ll travel our listening area to celebrate amazing teachers.