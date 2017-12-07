Lisa C. Penaluna, 35, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2017

from injuries she received in a motor vehicle accident north of Alliance.

She was born on October 4, 1982 at Scottsbluff, NE to Eric E. and Nancy

C. (Lorenzini) Nixon. She attended Cottonwood School from Kindergarten

through 8th grade where she kept Mrs. Williams very busy and everyone

at home on the run. Lisa then attended Hemingford High School where

she graduated in 2002. While in high school she was involved with 4-H,

basketball, FFA and other activities. Following high school she enrolled

at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, NE for a year and

a half. She loved helping with the livestock on her family’s home place

and was a faithful member of the Open Door Church.

On March 17, 2007 she was united in marriage to Corey William Penaluna

at the Open Door Church south of Chadron. To this union, two sons,

Cody Robert and Levi Daniel were born. Corey passed away October 11, 2013.

Lisa was a stay at home Mom and was devoted to her two sons and was

active in groups that they were involved in. She belonged to MOPS when

they were pre-school age as well as now being active in AWANA and the

Boy Scouts programs and their school activities.

She is survived by her sons, Cody and Levi, her parents, Eric and Nancy Nixon

of Chadron, her brothers, Riley Nixon of Chadron, Curtis Nixon of Hemingford

and Lance Nixon of Alliance and her grandmothers, Harriet Lorenzini of

Alliance and Xenile Nixon of Chadron. She is also survived by her father-in-law,

Bill Penaluna of Alliance, her brother-in-law, Jeff Penaluna of Rodeo, CA,

an aunt, Winnie Rust of Alliance along with other aunts, uncles, cousins,

nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her infant sister, Brenna

Christine Nixon and her grandfathers, Americo J. Lorenzini and Eugene Nixon.

Memorial services will be Friday, December 8 at 2:00 p.m. at the Evangelical

Free Church with Pastor Art Smith officiating.

Interment will be in the Alliance Cemetery.

Memorials for Lisa’s sons may be sent in care of the family to 801 Cottonwood

School Road, Hemingford, NE 69348.

