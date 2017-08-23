Linda Witt, 75

Graveside services for Linda Ann Witt, 75 of Rushville, Nebraska will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 10:30 AM at Fairview Cemetery in Rushville, Nebraska with Reverend Marsha Stauss officiating.

Mrs. Witt passed away on August 16, 2017 at Rapid City Regional Hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota.

She was born on June 4, 1942 in Rushville, Nebraska. She was 75.

Survivors include her brother, Bentley Witt.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain-Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary in Hay Springs is in charge of arrangements.