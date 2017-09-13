Linda Susan Wineteer, 71

Funeral services for Linda Susan Wineteer of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Monday, September 18th, 2017 at 10:00am at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Chadron Nebraska, with Pastor Ann Sundberg officiating.

Mrs. Wineteer passed away on September 11th, 2017 at home in Chadron Nebraska. Linda was born on April 6th, 1946 in Chestertown Maryland.

She was 71

Her survivors include her husband, Ronald Wineteer.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Mortuary in Chadron is in charge of arrangements.