Lincoln’s First 2018 Homicide Distinct Due To Suspects’ Ages

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The arrest of an 18-year-old Lincoln man marks the oldest person police have arrested in the city’s first killing of the year.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that Anthony Young III was taken into custody last week for being an accessory in the shooting death of 22-year-old Edgar Union Jr. on March 26. Two 17-year-olds are also facing similar charges as Young, though they haven’t been ruled adults or juveniles for prosecution.

A 16-year-old shooting suspect appeared in adult court last week. Police say the teen is the youngest person accused in a Lincoln homicide since the 1980s.

Police say the case stands out due to the number of young people involved.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says investigators are trying to determine the timeline of events leading up to the shooting.