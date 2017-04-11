Lincoln Woman Charged With Sexually Assault Teenage Boy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 46-year-old Lincoln woman has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Sunny Gibbons was arrested Thursday and charge with first-degree sexual assault of a child. If convicted, she faces 20 years to life in prison.

Police began investigating after the boy, who is now 16, told a school official that Gibbons performed sex acts with him last year on two different occasions.

Gibbons remained jailed Tuesday in lieu of $750,000 bail. Her public defender has asked the court for a bond reduction. That hearing is set for Wednesday.

Gibbons’ public defender did not immediately return a phone message Tuesday seeking comment.