Lincoln Woman Charged With Homicide In Grand Island Crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman has been charged with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in a fatal December crash in Grand Island.

35-year-old Sheri Jindra was charged on Friday for the Dec. 11 crash that killed 41-year-old Melissa Brown, of Grand Island.

Grand Island police say Brown was driving an SUV east on Husker Highway when she was hit by Jindra’s southbound minivan. Police say Jindra ran a red light.

Rescue crews found Brown unresponsive at the scene, and she was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Brown’s husband, a passenger in the SUV, received minor injuries.

Jindra is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in Hall County Court. If convicted, she faces up to a year in jail.