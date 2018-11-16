Lincoln theater concert canceled by small accidental fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say officers helped evacuate audience members after a small fire broke out at a downtown Lincoln concert venue.

Someone knocked over a container of kerosene while performing with fire around 10 p.m. Thursday at the Bourbon Theatre. The flames set off a fire sprinkler, which doused the blaze.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue Department spokeswoman Nancy Crist says police helped evacuate the large crowd that had gathered for the headline act, K Camp. No injuries have been reported. K Camp’s concert was soon canceled.

Crist says the performer using fire didn’t have authorization to perform with it at the theater.

Damage was estimated at $1,000.