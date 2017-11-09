Lincoln Teen Accused Of Holding Handgun To Girl’s Head 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 14-year-old Lincoln boy has been accused of holding a handgun to a girl’s head near a high school.

Authorities say the boy is charged with terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles accused of crimes.

A police report says the 14-year-old girl reported that she and the boy began arguing behind a convenience store near Lincoln North Star High School last week. She says he took the semi-automatic pistol from his waistband, pulled back its slide and held the gun to her head. She told police he asked bystanders whether he ought to pull the trigger, and she pushed the gun away and left.

No shot has been reported, and it’s unclear whether the weapon was loaded.