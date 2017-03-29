Lincoln Smoke Shop Owners Found Guilty Of Drug Conspiracy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The former owners of two Lincoln smoke shops have been found guilty by a federal jury in a drug conspiracy case.

Mother and son duo Sharon Elder and Allen Peithman, who owned Dirt Cheap and Island Smokes, were found guilty Tuesday of conspiracy to sell misbranded drugs, commit mail fraud, evade financial reporting and receive illicit profits.

The jury acquitted 70-year-old Elder and 38-year-old Peithman on eight of the 14 counts in the indictment, including distributing controlled substances and money laundering.

The jury’s deliberation on forfeiture of businesses and personal assets began Tuesday afternoon and continues Wednesday.

Elder faces up to 46 years in prison and Peithman faces up to 53. Elder says the two plan to appeal the verdict.