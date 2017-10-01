Lincoln Residents Unhappy With Long Grass, Park Maintenance

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Satisfaction with park maintenance continues to decrease in surveys of Lincoln residents, with comments indicating people are unhappy specifically with grass mowing and trimming.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports fescue is allowed to grow up to 20 inches in long-grass areas, and is mowed just two to four times a year. Park staff mow more traditional park areas about every two weeks.

Parks and Recreation Department Director Lynn Johnson says the agency continues to receive complaints about long-grass areas, which cover more than 700 acres in more than 50 city parks.

Councilwoman Leirion Gaylor Baird says she gets complaints primarily about weeds and volunteer trees in the long-grass areas, not about the areas themselves.

Johnson says setting aside long-grass areas is both an environmental and a budget issue.