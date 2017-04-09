Lincoln Prison Disturbance Sees Staffer Injured, Fire Set

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials say a staff member was assaulted and a housing unit at a Lincoln prison set ablaze — the third fire set during an inmate uprising at a Nebraska prison in the last two years.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Correctional Services says the incident happened Friday evening, when a fire was set and a male staff member attacked around 7:30 p.m. at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln. Officials say the staff member was not seriously hurt, and no other staff or inmates were injured.

Officials say Nebraska State Patrol troopers and prison emergency teams were able to quash the disturbance in less than two hours.

Officials have not detailed the extent of the damage to the housing unit where the fire occurred.