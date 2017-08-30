Lincoln Police Say 1 Person Killed In Multivehicle Collision

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say one person has died and six people have been injured in a collision involving five vehicles in east Lincoln.

The crash was reported a little before 10 a.m. Wednesday near the Lancaster Event Center. Police say they would not release the name of the person killed Wednesday afternoon as officers worked with the family and Lincoln Public Schools to coordinate the release.

The names of others involved and other details about the crash have not been released.