LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman on New Year’s Eve.

21-year-old suspect is expected to face charges of first-degree murder and using a weapon to commit a felony. Investigators are still working to identify the woman.

Lincoln Police Capt. Danny Reitan says the woman was found lying in a north Lincoln driveway Monday with several stab wounds. She died later at a hospital.