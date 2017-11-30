Lincoln Photographer Travels To The Sandhills, Panhandle



Living out in the sandhills, surrounded by train tracks, is routine for citizens who call Alliance home. The same could be true for others in the panhandle of Nebraska with Chimney Rock, Scotts Bluff National Monument, Crow Butte, and Fort Robinson State Park among the notable landmarks. For photographer James Dean, who lives and works in Lincoln, the rural landscapes of the sandhills are unique and ideal subjects for his lens.



Dean traveled from the Eastern side of the state in mid-November to capture the beauty of western Nebraska.

Dean, who was born in Auburn and spent time living in Iowa and Florida, received his first camera from his mother when he was 13 years-old. Dean quickly fell in love with photography,his favorite subjects being musicians and landscapes “off the beaten path.” Below are some of the photos Dean captured while spending time in western Nebraska. You can find more about Great Plains James Photography at http://www.greatplainsjames.com

























