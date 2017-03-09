Lincoln Middle School Student Crossing Street Hit By Vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a Lincoln middle school student hit by a vehicle as he crossed a street going to school is expected to recover.

A police write-up says the Pound Middle School student was hit around 8 a.m. Thursday.

An email the school sent to parents said the boy was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to a hospital. Neither his age nor condition was available, though his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The email says most of the other students were in the building at the time of the accident.