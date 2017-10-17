Lincoln Man Who Sought Sex With Teen Sentenced To Prison 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 44-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for arranging to meet with a prostitute he believed was 15 years old.

44-year-old Nathan Meister was sentenced Tuesday in Lancaster County District Court after pleading guilty to attempted child enticement.

Meister had sought a two to four-year sentence, saying he was seeking treatment. But the judge said Meister was already a registered sex offender for a similar offense in Nebraska — actions that got him dishonorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force in 2009.

Police say Meister tried to meet with a girl who was actually an undercover officer in September 2016.