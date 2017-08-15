Lincoln Home Explosion Injures 2; Cause Under Investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been injured in a blast that leveled a home and damaged others nearby in southeast Lincoln.

The thundering blast occurred around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg says state and local fire investigators haven’t confirmed the cause but suspect a natural gas leak.

Authorities say the two injured people were taken to hospitals for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Their names haven’t been released. It’s believed the two lived in the home.

The explosion shattered windows and knocked some neighboring homes off their foundations. Debris from the shattered home was scattered for blocks.

Diana McCoy, who lives nearby, says she thought a plane hit her house: “The concussion of it was just incredible.”