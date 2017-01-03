Lincoln Authorities Investigate 6th Fire in Neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities suspect a fire at a veterinary center could be the sixth arson since October in a north Lincoln neighborhood.

The latest fire in the Belmont area occurred at Pet Care Center of Lincoln on Sunday evening. No injuries to staffers or any animals have been reported. Police say a security video shows someone in the building before the fire started. Veterinarian Amy Walton says another fire occurred at the center on Sept. 19. A fire inspector blamed floodlights being too close to a soffit, but Walton is suspicious.

Authorities say the other fires under investigation include two at Belmont Baptist Church on Oct. 3 — one early in the morning and another late that night.

No arrests have been reported.