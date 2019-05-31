Limited Husker football season tickets go on sale Monday morning

A limited number of Nebraska football season tickets will go on sale Monday at 9:00 a.m. MT

The Athletic Department announced Friday available seats are located in various locations around Memorial Stadium and the majority of them are at lower donation levels, beginning at $150 per seat.

Ticket cost is $420 for a seven-game ticket package, or $60 per game. Season ticket holders receive a 20-percent savings versus the price of single-game tickets. New season ticket buyers will pay for their tickets and donation at the time of purchase.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets can order at Huskers.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-8-BIG RED.