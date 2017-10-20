Lil Harvester’s Pumpkin Patch Gets You Ready For Fall (Interview)



The Lil Harvester’s Pumpkin Patch is underway with its 4th year of being open in Rapid City, South Dakota. It’s not just a pumpkin patch though, it’s a day adventure full of activities for kids, adults, and everything in between. At Rapid City’s own pumpkin patch you will find a variety of colorful pumpkins and gourds, straw bales, and corn stalks, pony Ring, bounce houses, and more. We spoke with Ronda Lepke about everything that going on that you don’t want to miss. You can hear the audio interview below.