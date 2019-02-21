Lie test sparked investigation that led to deputy’s arrest

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve identified five women who were sexually assaulted by a Seward County sheriff’s deputy before he began his law enforcement career.



Court records say 30-year-old Nicholas Bridgmon, of Pleasant Dale, is charged in Johnson County with one count of forcible sexual assault the records say occurred Dec. 1, 2006. His attorney didn’t immediately return messages left Thursday by The Associated Press. Bridgmon has been placed on paid administrative leave.

A court affidavit says an investigation began after a Nebraska State Patrol pre-employment lie detector test in November showed some deception on Bridgmon’s part. A patrol investigator says Bridgmon later acknowledged that when he was 19 he’d had sex with two girls who may have been under the legal age of consent. He also said he’d had sex with women who’d slept heavily or passed out after drinking alcohol.

Authorities say a total of five people have been identified as victims of sex assaults by Bridgmon in various counties.