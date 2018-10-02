Library Of Curiosities Escape Room

Just in time for Halloween, the Alliance Public Library Foundation is bringing an Escape Room to the Alliance Library. On October 18, 19, and 20 and again on October 25, 26 and 27, you and a team of up to six people can test your skills to beat the clock and escape the “Library of Curiosities.” Your team will have one hour to attempt to solve a variety of puzzles and search for clues to open a box and retrieve the antidote to the “Mr. Hyde” potion. A team photo will be posted on Facebook, with your team either proclaiming triumph or admitting defeat.

The Escape Room is family friendly, designed for ages 8 and up, as part of the library’s larger goal of encouraging people to unplug from their electronics and connect with each other face to face. The escape room is a team challenge, needing ideas and input from all the team members to solve the puzzles and find the clues to be successful in the time allotted (participants will not be locked in the room). Since this event is only available for a limited time, early registration is encouraged.

Sessions are as followed:

October 18 and 25 4:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

October 19 and 26 2:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

October 20 and 27 1:00 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.; 4:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Please make your reservations at the Alliance Public Library. The deadline to register is the day before the scheduled session. The cost is $10 per person, with all proceeds benefiting children’s programming at the library, such as LEGO club and Code Club. All registrations and payment must be made in advance!

For more information, call the Alliance Library at (308)762-1387. We invite you to visit the Alliance Public Library Facebook page and our website at http://libraries.ne.gov/alliance.