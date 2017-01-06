Lexington Resident Charged with Murder in Man’s Slaying

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A Lexington resident has been accused of killing a man whose remains were found last month near a farmhouse north of the Dawson County community.

Online court records say 40-year-old Jose Regalado-Mendez is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. He’s being held without bail.

The records say the remains of 37-year-old Jose Hernandez were found Dec. 12. Investigators say in a court document that they think Regalado-Mendez shot Hernandez in early October. The document doesn’t include information about possible motives.

Regalado-Mendez’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26.