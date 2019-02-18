Les Douglass, 79, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his home in Alliance with his family by his side. Les was a hardworking man who was dedicated to his family and extended family.

Les was born to Lawrence and Vera Douglass in Cushing, NE on June 10, 1939. He married Karen Rolston of Alliance on March 22, 1959. To this union 3 children were born, one dying in infancy. Les was a hardworking man who did a lot in his lifetime. He worked as a ranch hand, in a furniture store and doing construction work that involved building Interstate 80. He also owned a Texaco Station in North Platte with his older brother. He later took a position in Lincoln with Wells Fargo a route carrier and supervisor for 20 years. After that Les and his wife moved to Verdigre, NE managing a small cattle and hog operation. Then in 1990 they decided to move back home to the Sandhills residing in Ashby. There he worked for Village of Hyannis for 21 years and served as a Grant County Commissioner for 12 years.

Following the passing of his wife Karen in 1995 he continued to reside in Ashby. Later he was blessed with Marcia Walters coming into his life. After his retirement Les and Marcia traveled, going to Hawaii, Alaska and Nashville. They also were busy going to grandkids games.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra Douglas of Yankton, SD, his son, Brian Douglass of Lincoln, Marcia’s children, Greg and Suzie Walters of O’Neill, NE, Steve and Tina Walters of Mitchell, NE, his grandchildren, Cody Burkhardt, Rianna Douglass, Bobbi, Brandi and Blake Walters, Alexis Brening, Darryn and Lyndsey Walters and great-grandchildren, Daniel, Alaynah and Brie. He is also survived by his brothers, Vance (Jan) Douglass of Ashby and Dennis Douglass of Grand Island.

Les was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Karen, his friend, Marcia Walters, his infant son, David, his brothers, Jerald and Alvin and his sisters, Freda Hagmann, Leila Wempen and Janice Hendrickson.

Memorial services will be Saturday, February 23 at 10:30 a.m. at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Hyannis with Reverend John Stubenrouch officiating. Interment at the Ashby Cemetery will be at a later date.