Leota Louise Lawler, 88

Leota Louise Lawler, age 88, passed away peacefully in her beloved home

on Ham Lake on Sunday, May 20th.

Leota was born in Alliance, Nebraska on March 1, 1930 to Raily and Mary

Koozer. She and husband Jack moved to Minnesota in 1967 and immediately

took up weekend life at the cabin in Wisconsin. She retired from Deluxe

Check, Shoreview, MN. in 1985.

She and Jack have enjoyed a busy retirement including motorhome

travels, snowmobiling and fishing, winters in Texas, many rounds of golf,

and summers with kids and grandkids. We lovingly remember her

thoughtfulness and tireless efforts to make everyone feel welcome and at

home.

Leota is preceded in death by her parents and one younger brother. She is

survived by her husband of 69 ½ years, Jack Lawler Sr. who she married

October 15, 1948 in the living room of her parents’ farmhouse. She also

leaves her loving (and “bratty”) children Jack Jr. (Sherry Lee), Vicki

(Bill) and Scott (Kathryn) and their families and will be dearly missed by

Sadie. Leota has been blessed with five grandchildren and five great

grandchildren. She leaves her eight loving sisters and brother and the

many nieces and nephews in their families.

She will be fondly remembered by her golfing and lakeside friends and

the many others who have enjoyed her generosity and hospitality.

Ever a friend of animals and every puppy dog she ever met; the family

requests that all memorials be sent in her name to the Humane Society of

Burnett County.

Leota has chosen to have a graveside service which will be held Saturday,

June 9th at 1:00 at Jackson Township Cemetery, Alden Road south of

County Road A. An Open House from 2 to 5PM will be held at the Lawler

home on Ham Lake.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home.

