Leonard E. Boyer, 77 of Hyannis, NE passed away Saturday, May 13 at Greeley, CO.

Graveside funeral services with Military Honors for Mr. Boyer will be held Thursday, May 18 at 2pm at Whitman Cemetery, Whitman, NE.

Memorials may be made to the Grant County Fire & Rescue.

Visitation hours will be Wednesday, May 17 from 3pm to 8pm at the Mullen Funeral Home in Mullen, NE.