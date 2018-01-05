Leona Fern Sulzbach Marsh, 85, passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at

the Hemingford Community Care Center following a long debilitating illness.

She was born October 26, 1932 to Frank and Lena (Sherlock) Berry of Angora,

Nebraska. She was one of eight children. Leona attended school in Angora

through her elementary years and graduated from Alliance High School in 1951.

She married Donald Sulzbach on November 11, 1951. They lived northeast of

Alliance where they famed and ranched. Three children were born to this union.

Following Don’s death, Leona later married C.J. “Bus” Marsh on March 16, 1979.

They lived west of Alliance where they farmed and ranched until their retirement.

Leona is survived by her husband C.J. “Bus” Marsh of Hemingford; her sons, Dwain

(Sharon) Sulzbach and Daryl (Gwen) Sulzbach, all of Alliance; her daughter, Donna

Sulzbach of Wright, WY; step-sons, David (Tammi) Marsh of Fremont, Brad (Debra)

Marsh of Clarksville, GA, and Pete (Becky) Marsh of Colorado Springs, CO; and her

step-daughter, Melanie Marsh of Lewisville, CO. She is also survived by her sisters,

Belva (George) Krejci of Alliance and Twila (Jed) Lockaby of Newton, KS; her grand-

children, DJ Sulzbach, Levi (Allyson) Sulzbach, Timothy Finnell, Nichole (Kevin)

Ylander all of Alliance, Zackery (Randi) Sulzbach of Omaha, and Justin (April)

Sulzbach of North Platte; and numerous step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews,

and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband

Don, her sister Thelma Jones, brothers, Kenneth, Leroy, Charles and Dale Berry,

and her step-daughter, Denise Marsh.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Nebraska

Veterans Cemetery at Alliance. Pastor Kent Griffen will officiate.

Memorials may be given to the Hemingford Community Care Center, the Nebraska

Veterans Cemetery, or Jane’s Closet.