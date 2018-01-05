Leo Wacker, 92

Leo R. Wacker, 92, died Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Highland Park Care Center.

He was born April 17, 1925 in Minatare, Nebraska to Adam and Christina E. (Hurst) Wacker.

He married Rosie Haas on February 17, 1946 at Minatare, Nebraska. They farmed several years

at Minatare, at Sheep Creek north of Henry, and in 1953 began farming in Alliance. He was a

member of the United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his children, Coni (Ron) Sagehorn of Omaha, Jeff (Nancy) Wacker of

Parker, TX and Tim Wacker of Alliance. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 9 great grand-

children and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife,

5 brothers and 4 sisters.

Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.

