Lena Ann “Annie” Barrett, 74, passed away November 24, 2017
at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.
She was born January 24, 1943 in Gaffney, South Carolina
to Herman L. and Artie (Hambright) Barrett.
She was united in marriage to J. Daniel Jones in 1960. Following his
death, she was later united in marriage to Eugene Simmons.
Annie worked for many years as a Licensed Practical Nurse.
She moved to North Platte, NE from South Carolina 35 years
ago and then later moved to the Sandhills region before moving
to Hemingford to help take care of her grandchildren.
Annie is survived by her children, Deborah Rosentrater of
Hot Springs, SD, Cynthia Jones (Chuck Long) of Hemingford,
Samuel Jones of Seward, NE, Cheryl “Davey” Stone of Gaffney, SC,
her step-children, Joe Simmons of Scottsbluff, Jennifer Blackwell
of Rapid City, SD, George (Shannon) Simmons of Crawford and
Michael (Dawn) Simmons of Topeka, KS, 15 grandchildren,
25 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and both of her husbands.
She was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church, Hemingford
American Legion Auxiliary and was a Girl Scout Leader.
Memorial services will be Tuesday, November 28 at 10:00 a.m.
at St. Bridget Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating.
Memorials may be sent in care of the family to
6960 Cherry Road, Hemingford, NE 69348.
Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
