Lena Ann “Annie” Barrett, 74, passed away November 24, 2017

at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.

She was born January 24, 1943 in Gaffney, South Carolina

to Herman L. and Artie (Hambright) Barrett.

She was united in marriage to J. Daniel Jones in 1960. Following his

death, she was later united in marriage to Eugene Simmons.

Annie worked for many years as a Licensed Practical Nurse.

She moved to North Platte, NE from South Carolina 35 years

ago and then later moved to the Sandhills region before moving

to Hemingford to help take care of her grandchildren.

Annie is survived by her children, Deborah Rosentrater of

Hot Springs, SD, Cynthia Jones (Chuck Long) of Hemingford,

Samuel Jones of Seward, NE, Cheryl “Davey” Stone of Gaffney, SC,

her step-children, Joe Simmons of Scottsbluff, Jennifer Blackwell

of Rapid City, SD, George (Shannon) Simmons of Crawford and

Michael (Dawn) Simmons of Topeka, KS, 15 grandchildren,

25 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and both of her husbands.

She was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church, Hemingford

American Legion Auxiliary and was a Girl Scout Leader.

Memorial services will be Tuesday, November 28 at 10:00 a.m.

at St. Bridget Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating.

Memorials may be sent in care of the family to

6960 Cherry Road, Hemingford, NE 69348.

Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.