Legion Baseball Wednesday: Alliance stays undefeated, Bridgeport beats Sidney again

- The Alliance Spartans are 8-0 in senior American Legion baseball play this summer after picking up a road victory over Chadron Wednesday. The Spartans scratched out a 2-1 win following the Junior Spartans 4-0 victory.
- For the second time in eight days Bridgeport defeated Sidney. The senior Bombers notched a 7-3 win Wednesday using a five-run fifth inning to break open a 2-2 tie. Curtis Freeze homered for Bridgeport who got a complete game on the mound from Declan Jeffries who struck out five. Bridgeport is back on the field next Wednesday to host Gering.
- Gordon raced out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning and never relinquished it during an 11-3 victory over the Morrill Vigilantes. Tyler Johnson led the hitting attack for Gordon with three RBIs on a pair of hits, Trace Beguin and Brady Bohlender each drove in two runs. Dennis Mulcaly started and won on the mound going 3.2 innings and striking out nine hitters, allowing just one hit before John Sheren took over to finish the game.
Thursday’s Game Schedule
- Twin Cities (Scottsbluff) Zephyrs at Cheyenne, WY Mustangs – SRs
- Buckley Bombers (Chappell, NE) at No. Colorado Roughnecks
