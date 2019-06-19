Legion Baseball Tuesday Scores & Game Capsules

- Chadron grabbed an 8-1 win over Bridgeport with a huge five-spot first inning that included a two-run triple. The Nationals held Bridgeport to just four hits.
- Alliance won the first of a scheduled doubleheader against Post 22 Rapid City, 15-0 on a one-hit shutout from Chase King. The Spartans offense got off to a huge start, building a 10-0 lead in the first two innings without needing any extra-base hits while taking advantage of errors and walks early. Caeson Clarke was two for four with four RBIs and Peyton Pinedo drove in three runs. Alliance led 2-1 early in game two but weather moved in during the third inning. Alliance is 16-5 and is scheduled to host Sidney tonight (Wednesday) – listen to the broadcast on 92.5 FM and AM 1400.
- Sidney suffered a shutout loss Tuesday to Gering, 8-0. Gering did most of its damage early to put the game out of reach with seven in the first couple innings. The big blow was a three-run double from Riley Schanaman. Quinton Janicek pitched for the Gering win with only three hits allowed and four strikeouts. Gering is back in action tomorrow at Ogallala, then plays at Alliance on Friday.
