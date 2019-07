2019 American Legion Baseball Juniors District Tournament

Sidney, NE

Friday, July 12

1:00 – (2) Ogallala vs (5) Chadron

4:00 – (1) Alliance vs (6) Sidney 2

7:00 – (3) Sidney 1 vs (4) Gering

Saturday, July 13

1:00 – OGA/CHD Loser vs ALL/SID2 Loser

4:00 – ALL/SID2 Winner vs SID1/GER Loser

7:00 – OGA/CHD Winner vs SID1/GER Winner

