Legion Baseball: Chadron Wins at Gering; Vasquez Pitches Bridgeport to Win

Legion Baseball Notebook – Tuesday, May 23

Chadron 5, Gering 2 – SRs

The Chadron Nationals have opened the summer of 2017 with a victory on the road at Gering 5-2 in nine innings. Starting pitcher Coy Bila combined with Mike Giesler to strike out nine Gering hitters and allow just six hits.

Chadron opened the game with a run in the first on a passed ball and saw Gering tie it with a bases loaded walk in the fourth. Both teams notched RBI hits in the sixth to stay tied 2-2. Led by Bila’s RBI single Chadron scored three runs in the top of the ninth, which held for the win.

Chadron hosts Gordon Wednesday night in the home opener at Maurice Horse Field at 7:00.

Gering hosts Alliance Wednesday at 7:00.

In the Juniors Game Gering beat Chadron 8-0.

Bridgeport 3, Alliance 1 – SRs

Marce Vasquez threw a complete game victory for Bridgeport in a 3-1 win over Alliance Tuesday. Vasquez allowed just three hits and only walked one while keeping his pitch count under 90 in shutting down the Spartan lineup.

Scoreless in the fourth inning Bridgeport scored its first two runs on bases loaded walks before Mitch McKibbin singled in the third run for a 3-0 lead.

Bridgeport is 1-1 and will face Morrill on the road Wednesday at 7:30. Alliance is at Gering Wednesday at 7:00.