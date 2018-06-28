Legion Baseball: Bridgeport scores 44 runs, Alliance wins for 26th time

GM 1: Bridgeport 20, Morrill 0

GM 2: Bridgeport 24, Morrill 0

The Bridgeport Bomber bats were about as hot as this week’s scorching temperatures Wednesday in a Legion Baseball senior doubleheader sweep over Morrill.

In the opener Bridgeport hitting stars included Kort Dye who smashed a grand slam as part of his five RBI effort. Jake Wallesen and Josh Kruse combined for six RBIs.

Marce Vasquez had a solid two-way night. He went 3-for-3, scoring four times and bringing home three with his bat, and pitched all three innings striking out seven and not allowing a hit in the run-rule shortened game.

Bryce Burry tripled twice in the second game and drove in four runs to lead Bridgeport’s 14 hit attack. Seven Bombers drove in at least two runs and the offense was aided by seven Morrill errors.

Bridgeport had big innings scoring 12 runs and 19 runs in the victories, which moves the Bombers season mark to 9-7.

Alliance 9, Sidney 2

Alliance is still rolling, winning their 26th game of the summer with a 9-2 victory over the Sidney seniors.

It was close until the fourth winning when Alliance broke open a 3-2 game on a pair of RBI doubles from Cade Pfeiffer and Caden Dean.

The Spartans overcame four errors and got six innings of five-hit ball from starter Ezra Ray and J.J. Garza to hold Sidney in check.

Alliance will play a seniors game on Friday against Torrington.

The Alliance juniors topped Sidney 13-1 and head into district tournament play next week.

Gering 6, Chadron 3

Gering completed its 15th win of the year and second straight over the Chadron Nationals seniors, 6-3 the final in Chadron with Gering overcoming five errors to come out victorious.

All of the scoring was held to no more than one run in an inning except for the Gering third when a pair of back-to-back two-run singles gave Gering a 5-0 lead.

Austin Abbott and Chris Palomo split the duty on the mound for the Gering win and combined to strikeout 13 hitters.