Legion Baseball: Alliance wins close game over Sidney, Chadron clips Bridgeport

It was another busy American Legion Baseball night in the Nebraska Panhandle on Wednesday.

Alliance notched another win in senior-level play but got a test from Sidney at home. The Spartans hit three RBI singles over the second and third innings, which turned out to be enough as Sidney tried to rally by cashing in a seventh-inning double on an Alliance error but ultimately came up short in the 3-1 Alliance victory. Kirk Sanders pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and only walked one Sidney hitter for the win. Devin Garcia was perfect at the plate going 3-3 with an RBI. Alliance improves to 17-5, Sidney drops its 8th game of the summer.

Chadron and Bridgeport played a tight game that had more hits (five) than runs (one); and that one single run that ended up winning the game came in the bottom of the first inning for Chadron on a sac fly. The loss drops Bridgeport to 1-10 and the win was Chadron’s second straight over the Bombers.