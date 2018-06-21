Legion Baseball: Alliance gets 22nd victory; Gering sweeps split-opponent doubleheader

American Legion Baseball – SR Game Recaps

Wednesday, June 20

Alliance 6, Chadron 2

The Alliance Spartans (22-3) shook off a rare loss from Saturday with a 6-2 victory Wednesday night over the Chadron Nationals 6-2.

The Nats struck first with a two spot in the top of the second for a 2-0 lead on Corbin Johnson’s RBI double followed by an RBI groundout from Luke Tiensvold who also collected three hits.

Alliance would answer with run-producing innings in the third, fourth and fifth to win despite being outhit nine-six.

Joel Baker drove in two Alliance runs on a 1-for-3 night and Ezra Ray was 2-for-2.

Chadron committed three errors and only three of the six Spartan runs off Nationals starter Colton Olsen were earned.

J.J. Garza won again on the mound with a six inning effort, striking out five and allowing eight hits. Chase King threw the final inning to cap the Spartan win.

Alliance is hosting a tournament this weekend while Chadron is back on the field Thursday at Bridgeport.

Gering 13, Bridgeport 6

A wild start turned into Gering’s 11th victory of the summer, 13-6 over Bridgeport in a make-up game from Tuesday’s rain out.

The visiting Bombers launched its offense early with four runs in the top of the first propelled by a bases-clearing three-run double from Josh Kruse. Gering countered by scraping together five runs in the bottom half for a 5-4 lead before taking control with a 12-4 advantage heading into the fourth.

Four Gering hitters had multi-hit games led by Chris Palomo and Dylan Radzymski who both went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Nick Watkins battled past a rough first inning on the mound to throw five frames for Gering, giving up eight hits, striking out two and not walking a batter.

Gering is at Ogallala Thursday while Bridgeport hosts Chadron.

Gering 16, Morrill 0

Gering blanked Morrill 16-0 Wednesday in a split-opponent doubleheader.

It was over early with Gering scoring 13 times in the bottom of the first inning, amazingly without the benefit of an extra base hit. Four Gering hitters drove in two runs each in the game.

Justin Scott got the pitching victory with three innings of four-hit work with five strikeouts. Lance Garcia pitched the final inning of the run-rule shortened game.

Gering is now 11-8 while Morrill slips to 1-11 with Torrington at home Thursday night at 7:00.