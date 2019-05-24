Legion Baseball: Alliance & Gering trade big innings, Spartans outlast PVC 10-7

The Alliance Spartans put together a huge seven run inning en route to a 10-7 comeback win over Gering Thursday in American Legion Baseball.

Gering jumped out to a big lead with a two-out rally to score six times and take a 6-0 lead in the second inning. After a bases loaded walk opened the scoring, Brady Radzymski singled home a pair followed by Riley Schanaman’s RBI double. Gering added the final two runs without a hit and looked to be in control.

Alliance countered with two in the bottom half on a wild pitch and fielder’s choice before it was time for their big offensive explosion.

Trailing 7-2 going into the bottom of the fourth, Gering walked the bases loaded and Alliance pounced on the opportunity to score plating five runs on four straight Gering errors to tie it. EJ Gomez and Collin Schrawyer stole home on back to back plays to give Alliance its first lead 9-7.

Gomez and Caeson Clarke both had two Alliance RBI to lead the offense.

Peyton Pinedo and JJ Garza combined to allow seven Gering hits and struck out eight batters. Chase King retired the final out of the game to send Alliance to a win in its first official game after the season opener was canceled by weather last week.