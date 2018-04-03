Lee R. Mason, 92

Lee R. Mason passed away peacefully on April 1, 2018 surrounded by his family at the

Goshen Health Care Community in Torrington, Wyoming.

He was born February 12, 1926 in Alliance Nebraska to Harry and Elizabeth Mason.

He spent his entire life in Alliance with the exception of time away during WW II

where he served with his two brothers. After marrying Pearl Ina Blume he built

four houses while working full time at Cover Jones managing the body shop. He

completed his working s career at the Alliance Post Office. He was an avid

gardener and photographer in his free time. After retiring he actively volunteered

at the Carnegie Art Center and served on Library Board of the Alliance Public Library.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years and his three children, Darrell Mason (Elaine)

of Thornton, CO., Marilyn Kuhnel (Louis) of Torrington, Wyo, and Marie Stackenwalt

(Scott) of Austin, Minnesota, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father and both brothers.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 9 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel

with Jeanie Sedivy officiating. Burial will be in the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Carnegie Arts Center in Alliance Nebraska.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.