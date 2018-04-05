LB840 Funding Approved For Scooter’s Coffee In Alliance, Full Council Audio

The Alliance City Council met Tuesday night at 7pm to discuss many agenda items. There were two proclamations set into place with Public Transit Week, April 8th through the 14th, and National Linemen Appreciation Day on April 9th.

The City and council members accepted a membership distribution check from ACE (Public Alliance for Community Energy) for $23,125. $159,177 has been returned to the City from ACE so far. The Alliance Housing Authority is requesting the waiver of their payment in lieu of taxes requirement in the amount of $9,026.78. Staff recommended the denial of the waiver request.

Gary Rimington of 1dash5 Enterprises LLC was approved for his application for the use of LB840 funding to assist with his Scooter’s Coffee Drive-Thru Franchise. To hear the many more agenda items listen to the audio below.