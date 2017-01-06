Lawyers Finish Arguments in Nebraska Barrel Body Case

BRIDGEPORT, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors and defense lawyers have completed their arguments in the trial of a Nebraska man accused of killing a Colorado man in 2014 and stuffing his body in a barrel.

Jurors would begin deliberating Friday in the case against 25-year-old Zachary Mueller, who has pleaded not guilty in the November 2015 shooting death of 33-year-old Pedro Dominguez of Greeley, Colorado.

A farmer found Dominguez’s body in a barrel floating in a creek near Bayard, southeast of Scottsbluff.

Authorities said Dominguez had been shot in the back of the head.

Testimony earlier Friday centered on statements Mueller made to friends and relatives during phone calls from jail.