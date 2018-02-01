Lawsuit Filed Over Juveniles On Nebraska’s Sex Offender List

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An attorney who successfully sued to keep a 15-year-old boy’s name off Nebraska’s Sex Offender Registry has filed another lawsuit regarding those who the State Patrol did list.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Joshua Weir filed the lawsuit Monday on behalf of seven people who were listed with 67 others on the state’s Sex Offender Registry despite being adjudicated as a juvenile.

Nebraska’s registry doesn’t include juveniles unless they’re prosecuted criminally in adult court.

The 74 were removed from the registry in August after the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a Nebraska boy shouldn’t be listed for something he did in Minnesota when he was 11. The Attorney General’s office had previously said that all sex offenders who move to the state must register, regardless of age.