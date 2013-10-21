LAWRENCE “LARRY” BASIL HOLLERS, 74, CHADRON

Larry Basil Hollers, 74, of Chadron, went to be with God Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013.

Larry, a Sandhills cattle rancher, was born Feb. 14, 1939 to Lloyd Basil and Florence Hollers.

Larry attended country school at District 180 Cutcomb Lake near the family ranch south of Cody, NE. He then attended high school at Curtis for 9th & 10th grade graduating from Cody High School and went on one year at Chadron State College.

In 1957, at age 18, Larry married his high school sweetheart Janice Evelyn Ehlers and they moved to the ranch.

Larry and Janice had three children, Loren, married to Dianna Colburn of Valentine, Les married to Carol Waters of Lodi, WI, and Jill.

Larry was a true Sandhills Cattleman who took great pride in the Hollers Ranch Company cow herd. Early on, Larry began breeding the Black Angus cows to ‘Exotics’ believing the future of stockmen was in crossbreeding and hi-bred vigor. Over the years Hollers Ranch Company produced many 4-H Club and State Fair Champion Steers. Larry worked hard in producing fine feeder cattle and had a passion for cattle shows exhibiting Grand Champion ‘Pens of Five’ at, among others, Denver National Western Stock Show, Houston and Chicago. During this time, Larry & Janice made many good friends all across the nation. Larry will be remembered for his hard work and dedication to producing world class feeder champions.

One of Larry’s most aggressive ventures during his tenure of ranching was ’embryo transfer’ spearheading a public company ‘High Plains Genetics’ at Sturgis, SD and Advanced Cattle Technology, a joint effort with other local cattlemen.

Thinking out of the box, Larry started the first full confinement hog farm in the Sandhills taking advantage of the corn produced by neighboring farmers along the Niobrara River south of Cody. Many fellow ranches shook their heads in wonderment at this crazy venture and then watched it become a great success.

The men and families who worked for Larry on the ranch and hog farm will remember him as a good man who treated everyone fairly and with dignity.

Larry will be remembered by many Nebraska High School Rodeo participants from the ’70’s when his sons, Loren & Les were competing. Larry took great joy in traveling with the boys and always made sure they were mounted on the best horses money could buy. He loved hazing steers riding ‘Bay’ a big talented horse he bought from Larry Hollenbeck after a considerable amount of wheeling and dealing. Both Larry’s knew good horses and one resisted the sale as hard as the other pursued it. His sons thought they were ‘rough stock’ riders, but Larry insisted on participation in ‘timed’ events, steer wrestling, calf and team roping. Larry thought, and he was right, that hauling horses installed a greater sense of responsibility while building character. Larry was well-liked and respected by Loren & Les’ friends/competitors.

Larry was a ‘horse trader’ always looking for that special horse or gun. He enjoyed the bartering, competition and fellow ship of like-minded people. Larry loved calf and team roping starting and belonging to many roping clubs. He was well-liked by all of the local cowboys. He always had a love for flying and small planes and helped his sons obtain private pilots’ licenses and purchased ‘ranch planes’ a Piper J-3 Cub, a PA-18 and a Cessna 180. It was while Vernon Chinn was at the ranch that the J-3 arrived with Vernon being the first Hollers Ranch Company pilot. Larry loved the freedom of being able to fly to a bull sale, state fair or simply check windmills.

Larry was a patriot with a love of country and family portrayed in many memberships included Chamber of Commerce, Cattleman’s Assoc., and National Rifle Association.

After retiring from the ranch at Cody, Larry & Janice moved to Chadron purchasing a ranch in partnership with Ron & Althea Amack. At the same time, Larry worked for Moorman’s Manufacturing, an animal health and feed supply company as a District Manager. They then purchased the Westerner Motels where they were able to share ‘Sandhills Hospitality’ with travelers. As in every phase of Larry’s life, many excellent friendships were made as a Motel Mogul.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Basil & Florence and son, Les who was killed in the line of duty as a law enforcement officer in the Rapid City Police Department.

Larry is survived by his young bride of 56 years, Janice, son Loren and wife Dianna of Soldotna, AK, Carol Hollers of Sturgis, SD, daughter Jill of Greeley, CO, Russell and Mardi Milton of Chadron, Sister Joy Qualley of Valentine, Grandson Saul and wife MoAnna of Valdez, AK, grandson Levi and wife Lizzie of Missoula, MO, granddaughter Angel and husband Ross of Honolulu, HI, granddaughters Elisha, Brittany and Sarah Hollers of Alaska, grandson Logan Hollers of Washington, DC, Jana Jasper of Sturgis, SD, Kyle and Ashley Milton of North Platte, Amy Amack of Gillette, WY, great-grandchildren, Eden & Luke Hollers, Ezra, Grace and Caleb Jackson and Basil Hollers.

Two brother-in-laws Jerry Ehlers and wife Linda and Jack Ehlers and wife Pat. Many cousins, nephews and nieces as well as so many great friends ‘adopted ‘ into the family over the years. Larry loved you all and his life was the richer for your participation in his life!

A memorial service and celebration of Larry’s life will take place at Ridgeview Bible Church where he and Janice attended enjoying the fellowship of like-minded Believing Christians in Chadron on Monday Oct. 21st, The Year of our Lord 2013 with fellowship refreshments to follow.

